Strawberry cheesecake in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake with Strawberry Compote$6.00
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake with Strawberry Compote$6.00
More about Bakers Daughter

