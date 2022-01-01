Summer rolls in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Roll$8.00
Shrimp, green beans, rice noodles, basil and sprouts, peanut-chili dip
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Shrimp Summer Roll (2 PCS)$7.50
Cook shrimp, shredded payaya, cucumber, lettuce,basil leaves wrapped in rice paper served peanut with plum dressing
(12 pcs)Shrimp Summer Roll$35.00
More about Banana Leaves
Veg*n Summer Rolls image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Sprig and Sprout

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (8736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veg*n Summer Rolls$5.75
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Garlic sesame carrots, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil.
Served with Peanut Sauce.
Shrimp Summer Rolls (GF)$5.75
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Shrimp, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil.
Shrimp Summer Rolls$5.99
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Shrimp, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil.
Seved with Peanut Sauce.
More about Sprig and Sprout
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Summer Rolls$11.00
mango, pea greens, fresh herbs,
rice paper, peanut-tamarind dip
More about Gatsby
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
A8. Summer Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
A26. Rolls Platters ONE A1+ONE A3 (2 Summer rolls + 3 eggrolls)$15.00
Combine any kind of spring rolls and eggrolls
A1. Summer Rolls w/ Shrimps (2 rolls)$6.00
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
More about Pho Viet USA

