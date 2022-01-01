Summer rolls in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve summer rolls
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Summer Roll
|$8.00
Shrimp, green beans, rice noodles, basil and sprouts, peanut-chili dip
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Vietnamese Shrimp Summer Roll (2 PCS)
|$7.50
Cook shrimp, shredded payaya, cucumber, lettuce,basil leaves wrapped in rice paper served peanut with plum dressing
|(12 pcs)Shrimp Summer Roll
|$35.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Sprig and Sprout
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Veg*n Summer Rolls
|$5.75
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Garlic sesame carrots, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil.
Served with Peanut Sauce.
|Shrimp Summer Rolls (GF)
|$5.75
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Shrimp, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil.
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$5.99
2 Fresh rice paper rolls. Shrimp, rice noodles, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil.
Seved with Peanut Sauce.
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
|Tofu Summer Rolls
|$11.00
mango, pea greens, fresh herbs,
rice paper, peanut-tamarind dip
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA
333 H Street NE, Washington
|A8. Summer Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
|A26. Rolls Platters ONE A1+ONE A3 (2 Summer rolls + 3 eggrolls)
|$15.00
Combine any kind of spring rolls and eggrolls
|A1. Summer Rolls w/ Shrimps (2 rolls)
|$6.00
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce