Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve sundaes

Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Caramel Whiskey Sundae$15.00
vanilla ice cream, candied almonds, whipped cream, cherries (serves 2)
Kid's Sundae$7.00
waffle bowl, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, gummy worms, cherry
More about Chef Geoff's
The Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Diner

2453 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$7.00
House Made Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream
More about The Diner
Colada Shop image

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dulce de Leche Brownie Sundae$7.50
More about Colada Shop
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Sundae$7.00
waffle bowl, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, gummy worms, cherries
Banana Whiskey Caramel Sundae$15.00
vanilla ice cream, candied almonds, whipped cream, cherries (serves 2)
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sundae Funday$10.00
Sundae Funday with Matzah Brei. Classic brei with chocolate chips, caramel syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles!
More about Prescription Chicken
Unconventional Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOCHA SUNDAE$9.00
More about Unconventional Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Dumplings

Chocolate Croissants

Salmon Sandwiches

Steamed Dumplings

Shrimp Scampi

Tamales

Crab Rolls

Philly Cheesesteaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston