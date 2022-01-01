Sundaes in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve sundaes
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Banana Caramel Whiskey Sundae
|$15.00
vanilla ice cream, candied almonds, whipped cream, cherries (serves 2)
|Kid's Sundae
|$7.00
waffle bowl, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, gummy worms, cherry
The Diner
2453 18th St. NW, Washington
|Brownie Sundae
|$7.00
House Made Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Kid's Sundae
|$7.00
waffle bowl, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, gummy worms, cherries
|Banana Whiskey Caramel Sundae
|$15.00
vanilla ice cream, candied almonds, whipped cream, cherries (serves 2)
Prescription Chicken
1819 7th Street NW, Washington
|Sundae Funday
|$10.00
Sundae Funday with Matzah Brei. Classic brei with chocolate chips, caramel syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles!