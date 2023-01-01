Sweet and sour chicken in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Sweet and Sour Chicken
|$15.95
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|sweet & sour chicken (df)
|$7.50
sweet & sour chicken-bok choy, spinach, scallions, wonton strips, green beans, miso vinaigrette.
Mr. Chens - DC
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$16.98