Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet and sour chicken in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet and Sour Chicken$15.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
sweet & sour chicken (df)$7.50
sweet & sour chicken-bok choy, spinach, scallions, wonton strips, green beans, miso vinaigrette.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr. Chens - DC

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Chicken$16.98
More about Mr. Chens - DC
Banner pic

 

Chang Chang DC

1200 19th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wuxi Sweet & Sour Chicken$21.00
The authentic version of a popular Chinese-American dish, named after a southern town
More about Chang Chang DC

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Rigatoni

Mango Salad

Jerk Chicken

Cornbread

Chile Relleno

Chicken Tenders

Enchiladas

Cappuccino

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (476 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (478 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (670 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1781 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (458 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston