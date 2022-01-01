Sweet corn in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve sweet corn
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Sweet Corn Chowder
|$9.00
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba - 2 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC
2 Florida Ave NE, Washington
|Sweet Butter Corn
|$0.00
TAPAS
Estadio
1520 14th St NW, Washington
|Sweet Spanish Corn
|$13.50
Pan Seared w/ Alioli, Cilantro, Manchego,
Piment d'Espelette, Lime *gluten free*
Chef Geoff's West End
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Sweet Corn Chowder
|$9.00
bacon, scallions