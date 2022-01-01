Tamales in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve tamales

Los Compañeros image

 

Los Compañeros

1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Tamales$9.00
More about Los Compañeros
Maiz64 image

 

Maiz64

1324 14th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccoli Tacos (2)$14.00
Broccoli, black mole & cashews
Esquites$16.00
Heirloom mexican corn, epazote broth, spicy mayo & queso cotija
Barbacoa Tacos (2)$16.00
Lamb, avocado puree, cabbage, red onion & cilantro
More about Maiz64
Little Miner Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

1110 Congress St NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamales (5pk, 10pk, 25pk)
Pre-Order today and pick up on Thursday!
Please ONLY order tamales for this pre-order.
All additional items will be null and voided.
Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Birria de Res Munchwrap$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
More about Little Miner Taco
Oyamel image

 

Oyamel

401 7th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamal Verde$9.50
Shredded chicken tamal with a green sauce of tomatillo, serrano chile and garlic
More about Oyamel

