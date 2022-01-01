Tamales in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tamales
Maiz64
1324 14th Street Northwest, Washington
|Broccoli Tacos (2)
|$14.00
Broccoli, black mole & cashews
|Esquites
|$16.00
Heirloom mexican corn, epazote broth, spicy mayo & queso cotija
|Barbacoa Tacos (2)
|$16.00
Lamb, avocado puree, cabbage, red onion & cilantro
Little Miner Taco
1110 Congress St NE, Washington
|Tamales (5pk, 10pk, 25pk)
Pre-Order today and pick up on Thursday!
Please ONLY order tamales for this pre-order.
All additional items will be null and voided.
|Birria de Res Quesotacos
|$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
|Birria de Res Munchwrap
|$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream