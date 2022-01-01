Taquitos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve taquitos
More about El Tamarindo
El Tamarindo
1785 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Taquitos
|$11.55
Grilled corn tortilla taquitos stuffed with shredded chicken or beef. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheese.
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown
Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown
3050 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Taquitos Sonora
|$10.95
More about Mi Vida 14th Street - 1901 14th Street NW
Mi Vida 14th Street - 1901 14th Street NW
1901 14th Street Northwest, Washington
|Taquitos de Atun
|$16.00
Miso-Marinated Tuna, Avocado, Fresnos
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown
Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown
4515 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Taquitos Sonora
|$10.95
More about Unconventional Diner
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Unconventional Diner
1207 9th Street NW, Washington
|Moroccan Taquitos
|$9.00
Chicken | Pine Nuts | Harissa Salsa (df,cn)
More about Alero Restaurant
Alero Restaurant
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Taquitos Veracruz Chicken
|$8.99
Fried corn tortillas, filled with choice of protein. Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Taquitos Veracruz Beef
|$10.99
Fried corn tortillas, filled with choice of protein. Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.