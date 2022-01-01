Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

El Tamarindo

1785 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taquitos$11.55
Grilled corn tortilla taquitos stuffed with shredded chicken or beef. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & cheese.
More about El Tamarindo
Banner pic

 

Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown

3050 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Sonora$10.95
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown
Banner pic

 

Mi Vida 14th Street - 1901 14th Street NW

1901 14th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos de Atun$16.00
Miso-Marinated Tuna, Avocado, Fresnos
More about Mi Vida 14th Street - 1901 14th Street NW
BG pic

 

Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown

4515 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos Sonora$10.95
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Moroccan Taquitos$9.00
Chicken | Pine Nuts | Harissa Salsa (df,cn)
More about Unconventional Diner
ALERO RESTAURANT image

 

Alero Restaurant

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taquitos Veracruz Chicken$8.99
Fried corn tortillas, filled with choice of protein. Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Taquitos Veracruz Beef$10.99
Fried corn tortillas, filled with choice of protein. Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Alero Restaurant

