Tarts in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tarts
Michele's
1201 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Caramelized Scallops
|$24.00
Parsnip Puree, Parsnip Crumble, Caper-Anchovy Relish, Brown Butter.
Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Dairy, Allium, Citrus.
|Chilled Lobster Roll Salad
|$23.00
Mayo, Green Apple, Toasted Brioche, Espelette, Micro Celery.
Allergens: Gluten, Eggs, Soy, Shellfish, Allium, Citrus.
|Potato and Black Truffle Tarte Flambee
|$19.00
Caramelized Onion, Puff Pastry, Creme Fraiche, Gruyere, Chives.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Mushrooms.
The Sovereign Retail Bottle List
1206 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW, Washington
|GIRARDIN GUEUZE BLACK LABEL 1882 2020 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)
|$13.00
(Flemish Brabant / 5.0% / 375 ML / Single) Incredibly elusive, there are only a handful of cases imported into the US each year. Dry, rustic, earthy, and quite tart, this Gueuze is certainly one of the most classic and finest examples of the style.
|FANTÔME SAISON Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
|$11.00
(Luxembourg / 8.0% / 750 ML / Single) A golden ale with a wonderfully musty and characterful aroma. There are many drinkers out there who believe this is the “Nectar of the Gods.” Certainly no other brewer makes beer like this, in Belgium or anywhere. A solid Belgian saison beer at its base, with an unusual overlay of fruitiness.
|Beet Salad
|$12.00
roasted beets, thyme crème fraîche, hazelnuts, red onion, mâche, citrus vinaigrette
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Paillasson De Saumon
|$29.00
Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad
|Joues De Veau Braisees
|$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
|Tarte à L'oignon
|$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS
Ladurée
3060 M st NW, Washington
|ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT
|$8.00
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
|TARTE PASSION RAPSBERRY
|$9.00
Passion fruit cream, fresh raspberries, sweet dough
|ISPAHAN IND
|$8.50
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee
BlueJacket
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
house buffalo. mumbo sauce or sweet & smokey dry rub, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll, fries
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Hot jumbo wings lightly breaded and sauced to perfection, with your choice of Mambo sauce, Frankenbutter, or Sweet n Smoky dry rub. Served with Celery and Ranch. **Can NOT be made Gluten Free**
|Bluejacket Double Burger
|$17.50
two 1/4 lb beef patties, dill pickles, american cheese, grilled onions, million island dressing, sesame bun, fries