Tarts in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve tarts

Michele's image

 

Michele's

1201 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caramelized Scallops$24.00
Parsnip Puree, Parsnip Crumble, Caper-Anchovy Relish, Brown Butter.
Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Dairy, Allium, Citrus.
Chilled Lobster Roll Salad$23.00
Mayo, Green Apple, Toasted Brioche, Espelette, Micro Celery.
Allergens: Gluten, Eggs, Soy, Shellfish, Allium, Citrus.
Potato and Black Truffle Tarte Flambee$19.00
Caramelized Onion, Puff Pastry, Creme Fraiche, Gruyere, Chives.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Mushrooms.
More about Michele's
The Sovereign Retail Bottle List image

 

The Sovereign Retail Bottle List

1206 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
GIRARDIN GUEUZE BLACK LABEL 1882 2020 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)$13.00
(Flemish Brabant / 5.0% / 375 ML / Single) Incredibly elusive, there are only a handful of cases imported into the US each year. Dry, rustic, earthy, and quite tart, this Gueuze is certainly one of the most classic and finest examples of the style.
FANTÔME SAISON Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)$11.00
(Luxembourg / 8.0% / 750 ML / Single) A golden ale with a wonderfully musty and characterful aroma. There are many drinkers out there who believe this is the “Nectar of the Gods.” Certainly no other brewer makes beer like this, in Belgium or anywhere. A solid Belgian saison beer at its base, with an unusual overlay of fruitiness.
Beet Salad$12.00
roasted beets, thyme crème fraîche, hazelnuts, red onion, mâche, citrus vinaigrette
More about The Sovereign Retail Bottle List
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)
Takeout
Paillasson De Saumon$29.00
Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad
Joues De Veau Braisees$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
Tarte à L'oignon$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
More about Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
Ladurée image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS

Ladurée

3060 M st NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT$8.00
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
TARTE PASSION RAPSBERRY$9.00
Passion fruit cream, fresh raspberries, sweet dough
ISPAHAN IND$8.50
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee
More about Ladurée
BlueJacket image

 

BlueJacket

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
house buffalo. mumbo sauce or sweet & smokey dry rub, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll, fries
Chicken Wings$15.00
Hot jumbo wings lightly breaded and sauced to perfection, with your choice of Mambo sauce, Frankenbutter, or Sweet n Smoky dry rub. Served with Celery and Ranch. **Can NOT be made Gluten Free**
Bluejacket Double Burger$17.50
two 1/4 lb beef patties, dill pickles, american cheese, grilled onions, million island dressing, sesame bun, fries
More about BlueJacket
Restaurant banner

 

Duck Duck Goose

2100 P Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shallot Tarte Tatin$15.00
More about Duck Duck Goose

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Pork Belly

French Toast

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Soup

Pork Dumplings

Clam Chowder

Grilled Chicken

Cappuccino

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston