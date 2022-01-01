Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Teriyaki Salmon$22.00
Grilled salmon steak with specialty teriyaki sauce with or without sesame seeds
More about Po Boy Jim
East Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

East Street Cafe

50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 3 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon$15.45
More about East Street Cafe
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$22.00
Grilled asparagus and lomein noodles with mushrooms, carrots, onions, scallions, sesame seeds, and pickled ginger
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
D-Bento Box Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$22.95
Served with california roll, miso soup, seaweed salad and jasmine rice
More about Banana Leaves
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon & Eggs$18.95
Fresh pan seared teriyaki salmon - filleted daily - with home fried potatoes and eggs any style
Teriyaki Salmon$20.45
Teriyaki Salmon NO SIDE$16.45
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon$20.45
Teriyaki Salmon NO SIDE$16.45
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

