Teriyaki salmon in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
More about Po Boy Jim
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim
709 H St NE, Washington
|Asian Teriyaki Salmon
|$22.00
Grilled salmon steak with specialty teriyaki sauce with or without sesame seeds
More about East Street Cafe
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
East Street Cafe
50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$15.45
More about Bangkok Joe's
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$22.00
Grilled asparagus and lomein noodles with mushrooms, carrots, onions, scallions, sesame seeds, and pickled ginger
More about Banana Leaves
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|D-Bento Box Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$22.95
Served with california roll, miso soup, seaweed salad and jasmine rice
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
|Teriyaki Salmon & Eggs
|$18.95
Fresh pan seared teriyaki salmon - filleted daily - with home fried potatoes and eggs any style
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.45
|Teriyaki Salmon NO SIDE
|$16.45