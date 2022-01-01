Thai tea in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve thai tea
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Thai Iced Tea
16 oz. Sweetened concentrated Thai black tea topped with heavy cream.
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Thai Iced Tea
|$5.00
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
2 Florida Ave NE, Washington
|Green Thai Milk Tea
|$6.00
|Thai Tea Milk Tea
|$6.00
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Thai Iced Tea
|$5.00
Doi Moi
1800 14th Street, Washington
|Vegan Thai Iced Tea
|$6.50
Black Thai tea, spices, sweet condensed coconut milk
|Thai Iced Tea
|$6.50
Black Thai tea, spices, sweetened condensed milk
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.50
16 oz. Sweetened concentrated Thai black tea topped with heavy cream.
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington
|Iced Thai Tea (Vegan)
|$5.00
|Iced Thai Tea (Vegan)
|$5.00
|Iced Thai Bubble Tea (Vegan)
|$6.00