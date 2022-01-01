Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve thai tea

Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea
16 oz. Sweetened concentrated Thai black tea topped with heavy cream.
More about Baked & Wired
Item pic

 

Pho Deli

2628 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Boba Tea$5.00
More about Pho Deli
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$5.00
More about Bangkok Joe's
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$3.98
More about Mr.Chens
Item pic

 

Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba

2 Florida Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Thai Milk Tea$6.00
Thai Tea Milk Tea$6.00
More about Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
Banana Leaves image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$5.00
More about Banana Leaves
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Thai tea, sugar, cream
More about Baan Siam
Item pic

 

Doi Moi

1800 14th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Thai Iced Tea$6.50
Black Thai tea, spices, sweet condensed coconut milk
Thai Iced Tea$6.50
Black Thai tea, spices, sweetened condensed milk
More about Doi Moi
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$4.50
16 oz. Sweetened concentrated Thai black tea topped with heavy cream.
More about A Baked Joint
23528760-b4b2-4cf7-9025-cca0df41e672 image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Boba Tea$5.50
More about Pho Viet USA
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Thai Tea (Vegan)$5.00
Iced Thai Tea (Vegan)$5.00
Iced Thai Bubble Tea (Vegan)$6.00
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Tea (No Boba)$5.00
Thai Boba Tea$5.00
More about Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

