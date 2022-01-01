Tiramisu in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tiramisu
Officina
1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
Coffee, Mascarpone, Cocoa
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Osteria Morini - DC
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$13.00
mascarpone mousse, espresso soaked lady fingers, amaretto, candied cocoa nibs
Officina Cafe
1615 L Street NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Espresso Soaked Chiffon Cake, Mascarpone Mousse, Cocoa, and Chocolate Pearls
|Packaged Tiramisu, Take out
|$6.00
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Mamma's Own Tiramisu
|$8.00
Stellina Pizzeria
508 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee
|Bubble Waffle Cone Tiramisu
|$10.00
Tiramisu cream, coffee beans, cocoa powder
90 Second Pizza
1077 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$3.49
Italian fresh-hand made dessert pastry cup tiramisu
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
901 4th Street NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Lupo Verde Osteria
4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$14.00
Tiramisu Cream, Lady Fingers
Capo Deli Western Market
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Havana Tiramisu
|$7.50
havana coffee cake with mascarpone cheese and a hint of rum
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$3.00
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Sfoglina Tiramisu
|$13.00
Mascarpone, Coffee-Soaked Ladyfingers, Cocoa
Lupo Pizzeria
1908 14th Street NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Lady Fingers Mascarpone
Annare
1309 5th st NE, Washington D.C.
|Advance Order: Tiramisu Cake with Cannoli garnish
|$45.00
(Requires 48 hours advance notice. Please schedule within 48 hours of pick-up time.) Mascarpone tiramisu cream nestled with coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers
|Tiramisu
|$6.25
Mascarpone tiramisu cream, coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
465 K Street NW, Washington DC
Tonari
707 6th St. NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$10.50
Mascarpone Mousse, Marsala, Cocoa, Espresso, Lemon
Fiola Mare
3100 K street NW, Washington
|Tiramisu (single portion)
|$16.00
Individual container filled with layers of espresso-soaked sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
Contains dairy, wheat, egg, cocoa powder. Made in our kitchen that uses soy and other tree nuts.
|Family Size Tiramisu (serves 4)
|$34.00
Layers of espresso-soaked chocolate sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder. Family-sized to serve four.
Contains dairy, wheat, egg, cocoa powder. Made in a facility that uses soy and other tree nuts.
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Tiramisu Cake Slice
|$9.00
Vanilla cake, espresso, Italian rum pastry crème.
Allergens: Contains wheat and soy
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
|Chocolate Tiramisu
|$8.00
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th St NW, Washington
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
