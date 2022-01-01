Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve tiramisu

65dac891-173c-4c14-8f88-537f6b4c4020 image

 

Officina

1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$6.00
Coffee, Mascarpone, Cocoa
More about Officina
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.00
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
6d35752f-5895-4bcd-955b-c180edfd4851 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Osteria Morini - DC

301 Water St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$13.00
mascarpone mousse, espresso soaked lady fingers, amaretto, candied cocoa nibs
More about Osteria Morini - DC
Officina Cafe image

 

Officina Cafe

1615 L Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
Espresso Soaked Chiffon Cake, Mascarpone Mousse, Cocoa, and Chocolate Pearls
Packaged Tiramisu, Take out$6.00
More about Officina Cafe
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mamma's Own Tiramisu$8.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

 

Stellina Pizzeria

508 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$10.00
Lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee
Bubble Waffle Cone Tiramisu$10.00
Tiramisu cream, coffee beans, cocoa powder
More about Stellina Pizzeria
Officina image

FRENCH FRIES

Officina

1120 Maine Avenue SW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1065 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
Marscarpone Marsala Mousse. Coffee Soaked Chiffon Cake. Chocolate Pearls. Cocoa Powder
More about Officina
Consumer pic

 

90 Second Pizza

1077 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$3.49
Italian fresh-hand made dessert pastry cup tiramisu
More about 90 Second Pizza
Banner pic

 

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d

901 4th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
Item pic

 

Capo Deli

715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Capo Deli
Lupo Verde Osteria image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lupo Verde Osteria

4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$14.00
Tiramisu Cream, Lady Fingers
More about Lupo Verde Osteria
Capo Deli Western Market image

 

Capo Deli Western Market

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Capo Deli Western Market
Item pic

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Havana Tiramisu$7.50
havana coffee cake with mascarpone cheese and a hint of rum
More about Colada Shop
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.00
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse Street N.E., Washington

Avg 4.7 (3122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$10.00
Lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee
More about Stellina Pizzeria
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
More about RedRocks
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$3.00
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.00
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sfoglina Tiramisu$13.00
Mascarpone, Coffee-Soaked Ladyfingers, Cocoa
More about Sfoglina
Lupo Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lupo Pizzeria

1908 14th Street NW, Washington

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
Lady Fingers Mascarpone
More about Lupo Pizzeria
5ea9fe79-1e5e-4d28-b5bc-31b1ae7553aa image

 

Annare

1309 5th st NE, Washington D.C.

No reviews yet
Takeout
Advance Order: Tiramisu Cake with Cannoli garnish$45.00
(Requires 48 hours advance notice. Please schedule within 48 hours of pick-up time.) Mascarpone tiramisu cream nestled with coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers
Tiramisu$6.25
Mascarpone tiramisu cream, coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers
More about Annare
Item pic

 

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Tiramisu$10.00
mascarpone, lady fingers in espresso
Matcha Tiramisu$11.00
Classic Tiramisu$10.00
mascarpone, lady fingers in espresso
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Tonari image

PIZZA

Tonari

707 6th St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.50
Mascarpone Mousse, Marsala, Cocoa, Espresso, Lemon
More about Tonari
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.00
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Item pic

 

Colada Shop

1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Havana Tiramisu$7.50
havana coffee cake with mascarpone cheese and a hint of rum
More about Colada Shop
a07e9287-b7ae-4435-8fb4-940c4065380d image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Fiola Mare

3100 K street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu (single portion)$16.00
Individual container filled with layers of espresso-soaked sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
Contains dairy, wheat, egg, cocoa powder. Made in our kitchen that uses soy and other tree nuts.
Family Size Tiramisu (serves 4)$34.00
Layers of espresso-soaked chocolate sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder. Family-sized to serve four.
Contains dairy, wheat, egg, cocoa powder. Made in a facility that uses soy and other tree nuts.
More about Fiola Mare
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu Cake Slice$9.00
Vanilla cake, espresso, Italian rum pastry crème.
Allergens: Contains wheat and soy
Tiramisu$8.00
Chocolate Tiramisu$8.00
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
Item pic

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sfoglina Tiramisu$13.00
Mascarpone, Coffee-Soaked Ladyfingers, Cocoa
Contains Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Pork Based Gelatin
More about Sfoglina
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

Little Cocos

3907 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (2243 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Little Cocos

