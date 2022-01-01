Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup
Thai herbs and mixed mushrooms in a hot and sour lemongrass soup
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$12.95
Thin rice vermicelli with mushroon, bean sprout, scalion, cilantro in spicy and sour lemongrass soup
Tom Yum Chicken Soup$6.95
Spicy and sour lemongrass soup.
More about Banana Leaves
Tom Yum Noodle Soup w/Roasted Pork & Ground Chicken image

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup w/Roasted Pork & Ground Chicken$17.00
Rice noodles, roasted pork,
ground chicken, bean
sprouts, scallions, cilantro,
lime juice, garlic, chili
pepper, ground peanuts. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
More about Baan Siam

