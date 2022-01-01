Tom yum soup in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tom yum soup
More about Bangkok Joe's
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Tom Yum Soup
Thai herbs and mixed mushrooms in a hot and sour lemongrass soup
More about Banana Leaves
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Thin rice vermicelli with mushroon, bean sprout, scalion, cilantro in spicy and sour lemongrass soup
|Tom Yum Chicken Soup
|$6.95
Spicy and sour lemongrass soup.