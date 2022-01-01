Tomato salad in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Station 4 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Burrata Salad$17.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil leaves, Balsamic dressing, served on a Flat Bread
More about Station 4
Consumer pic

 

Scarlet/Side Door

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Heirloom Tomato Summer Salad$9.00
Heirloom Tomato Summer Salad$9.00
pearl couscous, cucumber, avocado, radish, red onion, sun flower seeds, green goddess dressing
More about Scarlet/Side Door
Fried Green Tomato & Burrata Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Green Tomato & Burrata Salad$15.00
Vegetarian. With a balsamic reduction
More about The Queen Vic
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SM. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing$6.00
14” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.$20.00
KYRA GF Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.$15.50
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar image

 

Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar

3630 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TOMATO SALAD$9.99
Tomato, onions and jalapeños with special house dressing.
More about Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chickpea and Tomato Salad$5.00
Flavorful Chickpea and Tomato Salad with Cucumber, Red Onion, Fresh Parsley & Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Red Beet & Heirloom Tomato Salad$10.00
roasted chilled beets, baby heirloom tomato, arugula & microgreens dressed with house red wine vinaigrette
More about Purple Patch
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Burrata & Blistered Cherry Tomato Salad$8.25
More about A Baked Joint
Banner pic

 

Succotash PRIME

915 F St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Green Tomato Salad$14.00
Arugula, Feta Cheese, Buttermilk Dressing
More about Succotash PRIME
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chickpea and Tomato Salad$5.00
Flavorful Chickpea and Tomato Salad with Cucumber, Red Onion, Fresh Parsley & Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chickpea and Tomato Salad$5.00
Flavorful Chickpea and Tomato Salad with Cucumber, Red Onion, Fresh Parsley & Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Bakers Daughter

