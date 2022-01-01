Tomato salad in Washington
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Tomato Burrata Salad
|$17.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil leaves, Balsamic dressing, served on a Flat Bread
Scarlet/Side Door
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|Heirloom Tomato Summer Salad
|$9.00
pearl couscous, cucumber, avocado, radish, red onion, sun flower seeds, green goddess dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Fried Green Tomato & Burrata Salad
|$15.00
Vegetarian. With a balsamic reduction
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|SM. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing
|$6.00
|14” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
|$20.00
|KYRA GF Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
|$15.50
Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar
3630 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington
|TOMATO SALAD
|$9.99
Tomato, onions and jalapeños with special house dressing.
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Chickpea and Tomato Salad
|$5.00
Flavorful Chickpea and Tomato Salad with Cucumber, Red Onion, Fresh Parsley & Sherry Vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Baby Red Beet & Heirloom Tomato Salad
|$10.00
roasted chilled beets, baby heirloom tomato, arugula & microgreens dressed with house red wine vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Burrata & Blistered Cherry Tomato Salad
|$8.25
Succotash PRIME
915 F St NW, Washington
|Fried Green Tomato Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, Feta Cheese, Buttermilk Dressing
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Chickpea and Tomato Salad
|$5.00
Flavorful Chickpea and Tomato Salad with Cucumber, Red Onion, Fresh Parsley & Sherry Vinaigrette