Tomato soup in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve tomato soup

Root & Sprig image

 

Root & Sprig

7115 13th Pl NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Pork$8.50
Pork loin, pickled red onion, arugula, red cabbage, green goodness, spicy aioli, on toasted ciabatta
Chicken Goodness$10.00
Grilled chicken, green goodness, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, on toasted ciabatta
The Southern Border$7.50
Chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)
More about Root & Sprig
Right Proper Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$8.00
with spicy ranch
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
sweet Thai chili peanut sauce, crushed peanuts (vegan)
Raspberry Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce
More about Right Proper Brewing Company
Bullfeathers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullfeathers

410 1st St SE, Washington

Avg 3.9 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Tomato Soup$6.00
Bowl Tomato Soup$8.00
More about Bullfeathers
Item pic

 

Dawson's Market Dupont

2001 S St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Pimento Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup$9.99
House pimento cheese on thick cut sourdough bread with 12 oz. tomato basil soup
More about Dawson's Market Dupont
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Avocado BLT$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
Sesame Kale Salad$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Po Boy

Chocolate Croissants

Chicken Tikka Masala

Curry

Bisque

Chicken Sandwiches

Lobster Rolls

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston