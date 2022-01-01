Tomato soup in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tomato soup
Root & Sprig
7115 13th Pl NW, Washington
|Spicy Pork
|$8.50
Pork loin, pickled red onion, arugula, red cabbage, green goodness, spicy aioli, on toasted ciabatta
|Chicken Goodness
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, green goodness, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, on toasted ciabatta
|The Southern Border
|$7.50
Chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)
FRENCH FRIES
Right Proper Brewing Company
624 T Street NW, Washington
|Beer Battered Cheese Curds
|$8.00
with spicy ranch
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
sweet Thai chili peanut sauce, crushed peanuts (vegan)
|Raspberry Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.00
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullfeathers
410 1st St SE, Washington
|Cup Tomato Soup
|$6.00
|Bowl Tomato Soup
|$8.00
Dawson's Market Dupont
2001 S St NW, Washington
|Half Pimento Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup
|$9.99
House pimento cheese on thick cut sourdough bread with 12 oz. tomato basil soup
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Turkey Avocado BLT
|$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
|Sesame Kale Salad
|$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish