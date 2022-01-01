Tortilla soup in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
224 7th St SE, Washington
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$8.00
Chicken, corn tortilla, peppers, onions, cilantro
More about Chef Geoff's
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
chipotle cream
More about Agua 301 Restaurant
Agua 301 Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
shredded chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, chile rajas, guajillo tomato broth
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
shredded chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, chile rajas, guajillo tomato broth
More about Lulu's Winegarden
Lulu's Winegarden
1940 11th street NW, Washington
|Tortilla Soup
|$16.00
chicken, black beans, tomato, chilies, cheese, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro.
More about Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC
Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
grilled chicken, peppers & onions, corn, & celery in a savory broth. topped with fried tortilla strips.