Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve tossed salad

Consumer pic

 

Booeymonger - Friendship Heights

5252 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Toss Salad$5.50
More about Booeymonger - Friendship Heights
Consumer pic

 

El Tamarindo

1785 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tossed Salad$5.99
More about El Tamarindo

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Brulee

Tomato Basil Soup

Blueberry Pancakes

Pastelito

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Tostadas

Banana Pudding

Chicken Shawarma

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (451 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (436 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (667 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston