Tostadas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tostadas
More about dLeña
dLeña
476 K Street, NW, Washington
|CRAB CAKE TOSTADA
|$21.00
charred tortilla / chipotle mayo / pickled chili / cilantro
More about Paraíso
Paraíso
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|Extra tostadas 2ea
|$2.00
Heirloom corn tostadas
More about Colada Shop
SALADS
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Mojito Salmon Tostada
|$12.95
buttered cuban bread with fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon & microgreens
|Tostada
|$3.25
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter
More about Qui Qui DC
Qui Qui DC
1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton
|Tostada De Pernil
|$13.00
Tostada de platano (plantain) topped Pernil (pulled pork), avocado mojo, micro cilantro y queso fresco.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Tostada (v)
|$4.15
Fried eggs, black beans, cilantro, salsa, queso fresco, fried corn tortilla.
More about Maiz64
Maiz64
1324 14th Street Northwest, Washington
|Tuna tostada
|$16.00
ahi tuna, ponzu-ginger marinade, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, salsa macha
More about La Famosa
La Famosa
1300 4th St. SE, Washington
|Pan de agua tostada
|$3.50
|Tostadas
|$3.50
Your choice of either Pan de Auga or Mallorca toasted and served with butter or jam
|Tostadas Francesas
|$14.00
Pan de auga stuffed with a guava & sweet cheese filling, soaked in a vanilla custard and griddled. Served with fresh seasonal fruit and topped with powdered sugar.
More about Colada Shop
Colada Shop
1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Mojito Salmon Tostada
|$12.95
buttered cuban bread with fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon & microgreens
|Tostada
|$3.25
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter
More about The Coupe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Tofu Tostadas
|$13.00
Corn Tortillas with Ranchero Sauce and Tofu Scrambled with Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms, Cilantro, Avocado and Arugula Salad
More about Taqueria Nacional
TACOS
Taqueria Nacional
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington
|Tostadas
|$7.25
Two crisp tortillas with beans, cheese,
lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. Like crispy tacos, but better!
|Tostada with Meat
|$10.50
Two crisp tortillas with beans, cheese,
lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. Plus choice of meat.