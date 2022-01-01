Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve tostadas

CRAB CAKE TOSTADA image

 

dLeña

476 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRAB CAKE TOSTADA$21.00
charred tortilla / chipotle mayo / pickled chili / cilantro
More about dLeña
Item pic

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra tostadas 2ea$2.00
Heirloom corn tostadas
More about Paraíso
Item pic

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mojito Salmon Tostada$12.95
buttered cuban bread with fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon & microgreens
Tostada$3.25
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter
More about Colada Shop
Item pic

 

Qui Qui DC

1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada De Pernil$13.00
Tostada de platano (plantain) topped Pernil (pulled pork), avocado mojo, micro cilantro y queso fresco.
More about Qui Qui DC
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada (v)$4.15
Fried eggs, black beans, cilantro, salsa, queso fresco, fried corn tortilla.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Los Compañeros image

 

Los Compañeros

1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Francesca$9.00
More about Los Compañeros
Maiz64 image

 

Maiz64

1324 14th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna tostada$16.00
ahi tuna, ponzu-ginger marinade, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, salsa macha
More about Maiz64
Item pic

 

La Famosa

1300 4th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan de agua tostada$3.50
Tostadas$3.50
Your choice of either Pan de Auga or Mallorca toasted and served with butter or jam
Tostadas Francesas$14.00
Pan de auga stuffed with a guava & sweet cheese filling, soaked in a vanilla custard and griddled. Served with fresh seasonal fruit and topped with powdered sugar.
More about La Famosa
Item pic

 

Colada Shop

1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mojito Salmon Tostada$12.95
buttered cuban bread with fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon & microgreens
Tostada$3.25
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter
More about Colada Shop
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tofu Tostadas$13.00
Corn Tortillas with Ranchero Sauce and Tofu Scrambled with Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms, Cilantro, Avocado and Arugula Salad
More about The Coupe
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria Nacional

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Tostadas$7.25
Two crisp tortillas with beans, cheese,
lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. Like crispy tacos, but better!
Tostada with Meat$10.50
Two crisp tortillas with beans, cheese,
lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. Plus choice of meat.
More about Taqueria Nacional
Item pic

 

Chaia

615 I Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Farm Tostada$9.00
(made to order, 10min) black beans, roasted potato, arugula pepita salsa, pickled red cabbage & cilantro-lime jalapeños
More about Chaia

