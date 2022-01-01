Tuna salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tuna salad
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$12.99
Tuna salad mixed with PAUL vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber black olives, green beans, red onion, & a hard-boiled egg.
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad
|$5.00
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad
|$5.00
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad
|$5.00
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Club Wheat Bread
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad
|$5.00
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Tuna Fish & White Bean Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
Fresh tuna roasted in house tossed with onions, white beans, celery & mayo.
Capo Deli
715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington
|TUNA SALAD
|$8.00
|Tuna Salad Sub- Large
|$14.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
|Tuna Salad Sub- Small
|$11.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli
1471 P Street NW, Washington
|Tuna Salad on Challah
|$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on Challah.
|Tuna Salad 1/2lb
|$8.00
1/2lb of Tuna Salad.
|Tuna Salad Melt on Rye
|$11.00
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
Capo Deli Western Market
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington
|Tuna Salad Sub- Small
|$11.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
|Tuna Salad Sub- Large
|$14.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Compliments Only Subs
2029 P St NW, Washington
|Tuna Salad 1/2 Pint
|$4.25
Tuna, Duke's mayo, red onion, celery, tarragon
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Tuna salad on an Italian roll.
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
West End - Call Your Mother Deli
1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC
|Tuna Salad 1/2lb
|$8.00
1/2lb of Tuna Salad.
|Tuna Salad Melt on Rye
|$11.00
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
|Tuna Salad on Challah
|$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on Challah.
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad
|$5.00
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC
|Tuna Salad on Challah
|$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on Challah.
|Tuna Salad 1/2lb
|$8.00
1/2 Pound
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
3428 O St NW, Washington
|Tuna Salad Melt on Rye
|$11.00
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
|Tuna Salad 1/2lb
|$8.00
1/2 Pound
|Tuna Salad on Challah
|$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on Challah.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$12.99
Tuna salad mixed with PAUL vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber black olives, green beans, red onion, & a hard-boiled egg.
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Tuna Salad
|$8.75
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)
|$6.50
Tatte Bakery | City Center
1090 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
house made tuna salad, toasted multigrain, lettuce, tomato, onion
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$12.99
Tuna salad mixed with PAUL vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber black olives, green beans, red onion, & a hard-boiled egg.
Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
701 8th St SE, Washington
|Tuna Salad 1/2lb
|$8.00
1/2lb of Tuna Salad.
|Tuna Salad on Challah
|$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on Challah.
|Tuna Salad Melt on Rye
|$11.00
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
Bethesda Bagels
1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)
|$6.50
|Tuna Salad
|$8.75
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Buffalo & Bergen
240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Ahi Tuna Salad
fresh ahi tuna roasted in olive oil & tossed with mayo, red onion, celery & lime juice
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.