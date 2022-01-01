Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$12.99
Tuna salad mixed with PAUL vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber black olives, green beans, red onion, & a hard-boiled egg.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad$5.00
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad$5.00
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad$5.00
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Club Wheat Bread
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad$5.00
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Fish & White Bean Salad Sandwich$10.50
Fresh tuna roasted in house tossed with onions, white beans, celery & mayo.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Item pic

 

Capo Deli

715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA SALAD$8.00
Tuna Salad Sub- Large$14.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Tuna Salad Sub- Small$11.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
More about Capo Deli
Item pic

 

Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli

1471 P Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad on Challah$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on Challah.
Tuna Salad 1/2lb$8.00
1/2lb of Tuna Salad.
Tuna Salad Melt on Rye$11.00
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
More about Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli
Capo Deli Western Market image

 

Capo Deli Western Market

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sub- Small$11.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Tuna Salad Sub- Large$14.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
More about Capo Deli Western Market
Compliments Only Subs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Compliments Only Subs

2029 P St NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad 1/2 Pint$4.25
Tuna, Duke's mayo, red onion, celery, tarragon
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
Tuna salad on an Italian roll.
More about Compliments Only Subs
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

 

West End - Call Your Mother Deli

1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad 1/2lb$8.00
1/2lb of Tuna Salad.
Tuna Salad Melt on Rye$11.00
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
Tuna Salad on Challah$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on Challah.
More about West End - Call Your Mother Deli
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scoop of Vegan Tuna Salad$5.00
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Park View – Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad on Challah$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on Challah.
Tuna Salad 1/2lb$8.00
1/2 Pound
More about Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

 

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Melt on Rye$11.00
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
Tuna Salad 1/2lb$8.00
1/2 Pound
Tuna Salad on Challah$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on Challah.
More about Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$12.99
Tuna salad mixed with PAUL vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber black olives, green beans, red onion, & a hard-boiled egg.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$8.75
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)$6.50
More about Bethesda Bagels
Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
house made tuna salad, toasted multigrain, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Chopsmith
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$12.99
Tuna salad mixed with PAUL vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber black olives, green beans, red onion, & a hard-boiled egg.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli

701 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad 1/2lb$8.00
1/2lb of Tuna Salad.
Tuna Salad on Challah$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on Challah.
Tuna Salad Melt on Rye$11.00
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
More about Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)$6.50
Tuna Salad$8.75
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Buffalo & Bergen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo & Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad
fresh ahi tuna roasted in olive oil & tossed with mayo, red onion, celery & lime juice
More about Buffalo & Bergen
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Bakers Daughter

