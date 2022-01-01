Tuna sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Albacore Tuna Sandwich
|$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Tuna Fish & White Bean Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
Fresh tuna roasted in house tossed with onions, white beans, celery & mayo.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Compliments Only Subs
2029 P St NW, Washington
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Tuna salad on an Italian roll.
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
house made tuna salad, toasted multigrain, lettuce, tomato, onion
SANDWICHES
