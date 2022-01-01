Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Sandwich image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Fish & White Bean Salad Sandwich$10.50
Fresh tuna roasted in house tossed with onions, white beans, celery & mayo.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Compliments Only Subs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Compliments Only Subs

2029 P St NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
Tuna salad on an Italian roll.
More about Compliments Only Subs
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Albacore Tuna Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
house made tuna salad, toasted multigrain, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Chopsmith
Albacore Tuna Sandwich image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Bakers Daughter
Restaurant banner

 

High Road Cycling & Café

3210 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nicoise Tuna Sandwich$14.00
Spanish tuna, tomato, arugula, sliced egg, and olive tapenade on ciabatta, with pickled vegetables
More about High Road Cycling & Café

