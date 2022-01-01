Turkey burgers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Turkey patty (ground turkey, shallots, mushrooms), lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Patty cannot be modified.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Mushroom, Gluten.
|Turkey Burger
|$7.00
Turkey patty (ground turkey, shallots, mushrooms), lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Patty cannot be modified.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Mushroom, Gluten.
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Turkey Burger
|$7.69
A lean ground turkey patty cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles. It great with your choice of chili too!
|Turkey Burger Sub
|$10.99
Two ground turkey patties on a fresh sub roll with your choice of condiments. We recommend mayo, lettuce, our spicy chili sauce or veggie chili, and cheese. Delicious, filling and healthy!
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Turkey Burger
|$9.00
Choose your Toppings, Served on Brioche Bun
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Turkey Burger
|$8.49
