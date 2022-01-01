Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve turkey wraps

95b0202e-5be8-41d3-825e-08ba01377339 image

 

The Arc Cafe

1901 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Wrap$6.82
swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, honey mustard dressing, in a tortilla
More about The Arc Cafe
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey & Ham Wrap$10.00
Roasted Turkey And Ham, Lettuce, Tomato And Mayo With Hot Sauce On Wrap
More about Carvings
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club Wrap$14.00
Roasted Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Crispy Bacon, Tomato and Greens in an Herb Wrap. with a Side of Chips
More about Tryst Coffeehouse
Uptowner Cafe image

 

Uptowner Cafe

2023 G Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey & Ham Wrap$9.50
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato and red onion with honey mustard.
More about Uptowner Cafe
acab3b0b-dff3-426e-959a-be8e9cc23728 image

 

Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Wrap$10.00
Arugula, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, pepper jack, avocado, garlic aioli
More about Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...

