Turkey wraps in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve turkey wraps
The Arc Cafe
1901 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington
|Roasted Turkey Wrap
|$6.82
swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, honey mustard dressing, in a tortilla
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
|Turkey & Ham Wrap
|$10.00
Roasted Turkey And Ham, Lettuce, Tomato And Mayo With Hot Sauce On Wrap
Tryst Coffeehouse
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$14.00
Roasted Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Crispy Bacon, Tomato and Greens in an Herb Wrap. with a Side of Chips
Uptowner Cafe
2023 G Street NW, Washington
|Turkey & Ham Wrap
|$9.50
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato and red onion with honey mustard.