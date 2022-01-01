Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Little Food Studio image

 

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grace (Vegan) Sandwich$12.50
More about Little Food Studio
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Chicken" Sandwich$15.00
Breaded soy protein, vegan harissa aioli, brioche bun, vegan cole slaw (Vegan).
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
Vegan BBQ "Beef" Sandwich$15.00
Soy protein beef, spicy korean BBQ sauce, vegan coleslaw, brioche bun (Vegan).
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Chicken" Sandwich$15.00
Breaded soy protein, vegan harissa aioli, brioche bun, vegan cole slaw (Vegan).
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
Vegan BBQ "Beef" Sandwich$15.00
Soy protein beef, spicy korean BBQ sauce, vegan coleslaw, brioche bun (Vegan).
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Chicken" Sandwich$15.00
Breaded soy protein, vegan harissa aioli, brioche bun, vegan cole slaw (Vegan).
Vegan BBQ "Beef" Sandwich$15.00
Soy protein beef, spicy korean BBQ sauce, vegan coleslaw, brioche bun (Vegan).
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Chicken" Sandwich$15.00
Breaded soy protein, vegan harissa aioli, brioche bun, vegan cole slaw (Vegan).
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
Vegan BBQ "Beef" Sandwich$15.00
Soy protein beef, spicy korean BBQ sauce, vegan coleslaw, brioche bun (Vegan).
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Chicken" Sandwich$15.00
Breaded soy protein, vegan harissa aioli, brioche bun, vegan cole slaw (Vegan).
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
Vegan BBQ "Beef" Sandwich$15.00
Soy protein beef, spicy korean BBQ sauce, vegan coleslaw, brioche bun (Vegan).
More about Busboys and Poets
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Vegan Fish Filet Sandwich$13.50
Vegan Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

