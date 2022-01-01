Vegan sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
Little Food Studio
849 Upshur Street NW, Washington
|Grace (Vegan) Sandwich
|$12.50
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Vegan "Chicken" Sandwich
|$15.00
Breaded soy protein, vegan harissa aioli, brioche bun, vegan cole slaw (Vegan).
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
|Vegan BBQ "Beef" Sandwich
|$15.00
Soy protein beef, spicy korean BBQ sauce, vegan coleslaw, brioche bun (Vegan).
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Vegan BBQ "Beef" Sandwich
|$15.00
Soy protein beef, spicy korean BBQ sauce, vegan coleslaw, brioche bun (Vegan).
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
