Vegetable biryani in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve vegetable biryani
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls - 415 7th Street Northwest
415 7th Street Northwest, Washington
|Vegetable Biryani
|$13.00
Bombay Street Food - 8th Street
524 8th St. SE, Washington
|Vegetable biryani
|$18.00
|Vegetable Biryani
|$18.00
Naanwise
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Vegetable Biryani
|$18.00
[Gluten Free and Vegan] subtly flavored basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetable, cashews, and raisins.
CURRY
Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
1413 Park Road, Washington
|Vegetable biryani
|$18.00
|Vegetable biryani
|$18.00