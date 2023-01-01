Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable biryani in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve vegetable biryani

Bindaas Bowls and Rolls - 415 7th Street Northwest

415 7th Street Northwest, Washington

Vegetable Biryani$13.00
More about Bindaas Bowls and Rolls - 415 7th Street Northwest
Bombay Street Food - 8th Street

524 8th St. SE, Washington

Vegetable biryani$18.00
Vegetable Biryani$18.00
More about Bombay Street Food - 8th Street
Naanwise

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC

Vegetable Biryani$18.00
[Gluten Free and Vegan] subtly flavored basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetable, cashews, and raisins.
More about Naanwise
CURRY

Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

1413 Park Road, Washington

Vegetable biryani$18.00
Vegetable biryani$18.00
More about Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan - 1915 18th street NW

1915, Washington

Vegetable Biryani$16.00
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan - 1915 18th street NW

