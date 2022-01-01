Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable dumplings in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve vegetable dumplings

Item pic

 

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Dumplings with Truffled Soy$13.00
Vegetable Dumplings with Truffled Soy
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Steamed Dumplings$8.98
Vegetable Fried Dumplings$8.98
More about Mr.Chens
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Dumpling (6 PCS)$7.95
chopped mixed vegetables.
More about Banana Leaves
Item pic

 

Doi Moi

1800 14th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Dumplings - Vegetable$11.50
Vegetable Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
More about Doi Moi
Khin Sushi image

 

Khin Sushi

202 M St SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Dumplings$5.99
More about Khin Sushi

