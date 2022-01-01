Vegetable dumplings in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve vegetable dumplings
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
|Vegetable Dumplings with Truffled Soy
|$13.00
Vegetable Dumplings with Truffled Soy
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
|$8.98
|Vegetable Fried Dumplings
|$8.98
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Vegetable Dumpling (6 PCS)
|$7.95
chopped mixed vegetables.
Doi Moi
1800 14th Street, Washington
|Steamed Dumplings - Vegetable
|$11.50
Vegetable Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.