Vegetable fried rice in Washington

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$11.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Tofu and Vegetables Fried Rice$11.99
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of :
Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy)
Mild-soy sauce with egg
Fried Tofu and Vegetables Fried Rice$15.00
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice (gf, v)$7.50
Hoisin-tamarin sauce, tofu, egg, scallion.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr. Chens - DC

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetables Fried Rice$15.88
Vegetables Fried Brown Rice$15.88
Vegetables Curry Fried Rice$15.88
More about Mr. Chens - DC
Item pic

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Vegetable Fried Rice$16.00
Our staple fried rice with crispy tempura mushrooms, but with peas, zucchini, cippolini onions, apricots, candied almonds, crispy wild rice, furikake, and sunflower seeds.
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Vegetable Fried Rice$16.00
Our staple fried rice with crispy tempura mushrooms, but with peas, zucchini, cippolini onions, apricots, candied almonds, crispy wild rice, furikake, and sunflower seeds.
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill

