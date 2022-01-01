Vegetable fried rice in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$11.95
More about Bangkok Joe's
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Fried Tofu and Vegetables Fried Rice
|$11.99
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of :
Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy)
Mild-soy sauce with egg
|Fried Tofu and Vegetables Fried Rice
|$15.00
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Vegetable Fried Rice (gf, v)
|$7.50
Hoisin-tamarin sauce, tofu, egg, scallion.
More about Mr. Chens - DC
Mr. Chens - DC
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Vegetables Fried Rice
|$15.88
|Vegetables Fried Brown Rice
|$15.88
|Vegetables Curry Fried Rice
|$15.88
More about CHIKO - Dupont
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|Loaded Vegetable Fried Rice
|$16.00
Our staple fried rice with crispy tempura mushrooms, but with peas, zucchini, cippolini onions, apricots, candied almonds, crispy wild rice, furikake, and sunflower seeds.