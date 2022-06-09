Vegetable soup in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Vegetable Noodle Soup
|$11.95
|Tofu with Vegetables Soup
|$4.50
|Vegetable Soup
|$3.50
Highlands 1,LLC - 4706 14th Street NW
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Vegetable Soup
|$7.00
Mr. Chens - DC
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Large Vegetable & Tofu Soup
|$8.98
|Vegetables Lo-Mein Noodle Soup
|$15.88
|Vegetables Rice Noodle Soup
|$15.88
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | - ****Please Select The Menu You Want*
703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington
|Vegetable Pho (Vegan Soup)
|$10.95
Real Vegetable Broth! Not made with any animal products whatsoever!