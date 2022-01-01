Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve veggie burgers

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$14.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Hummus, Sundried
tomato Basil Pesto
More about Boxcar Tavern
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger Sub$14.25
Two Beyond burger patties on a 6" roll with your choice of condiments plus Ben's veggie chili upon request.
Veggie Beyond Burger$9.95
A Beyond burger with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.
Veggie Impossible Burger$10.95
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2712 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$6.49
More about All About Burger
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

1101 4th St SW #170, Washington

Avg 4.2 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$7.99
Veggie Burger$7.99
More about All About Burger
Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$5.99
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Impossible Burger$10.95
Veggie Beyond Burger$9.95
A Beyond burger with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger + Fries$13.00
More about Carvings
Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.95
Seasoned portobello mushroom with cheese
More about Stan's Restaurant
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$10.00
quinoa & garbanzo patty, lettuce, cucumber, pickled onion, basil & tarragon mayo
Veggie Burger$10.00
quinoa & garbanzo patty, lettuce, cucumber, pickled onion, basil & tarragon mayo
More about Boundary Stone
SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$14.00
Red beans, mushrooms, cashews, & bulgar patty topped with swiss cheese, LTO, choice of betty sauce or bbq sauce + abakedjoint pain de mie bun.
More about A Baked Joint
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Swizzler

1259 1st St SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Signature Veggie Burger$6.50
Comes with American cheese, signature sauce, crisp pickles, and griddled onions on a griddled brioche bun. Featuring our house-made sweet potato veggie patty.
Classic Veggie Burger$6.50
Comes with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, crisp pickles, and griddled onions on a griddled brioche bun. Featuring our house-made sweet potato veggie patty.
More about Swizzler
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards

2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (694 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$8.95
Veggie patty, tomato, grilled red onion and basil aioli, mixed greens in imported swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta bread
More about Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Homemade Veggie Burger$17.00
Spicy southwest back bean patty glazed with kalbi (Korean BBQ sauce); topped with pepper jack cheese, poblano chilli peppers, avocado, creole mustard and crispy onions.
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Zeleno DC

1605 Connecticut Ave NW, WAshington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$10.88
More about Zeleno DC

