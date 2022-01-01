Veggie burgers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve veggie burgers
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Hummus, Sundried
tomato Basil Pesto
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Veggie Burger Sub
|$14.25
Two Beyond burger patties on a 6" roll with your choice of condiments plus Ben's veggie chili upon request.
|Veggie Beyond Burger
|$9.95
A Beyond burger with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.
|Veggie Impossible Burger
|$10.95
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Veggie Burger
|$6.49
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
1101 4th St SW #170, Washington
|Veggie Burger
|$7.99
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|Veggie Impossible Burger
|$10.95
|Veggie Beyond Burger
|$9.95
A Beyond burger with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Veggie Burger
|$12.95
Seasoned portobello mushroom with cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Veggie Burger
|$10.00
quinoa & garbanzo patty, lettuce, cucumber, pickled onion, basil & tarragon mayo
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Red beans, mushrooms, cashews, & bulgar patty topped with swiss cheese, LTO, choice of betty sauce or bbq sauce + abakedjoint pain de mie bun.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Swizzler
1259 1st St SE, Washington
|Signature Veggie Burger
|$6.50
Comes with American cheese, signature sauce, crisp pickles, and griddled onions on a griddled brioche bun. Featuring our house-made sweet potato veggie patty.
|Classic Veggie Burger
|$6.50
Comes with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, crisp pickles, and griddled onions on a griddled brioche bun. Featuring our house-made sweet potato veggie patty.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Veggie Burger
|$8.95
Veggie patty, tomato, grilled red onion and basil aioli, mixed greens in imported swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta bread
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Homemade Veggie Burger
|$17.00
Spicy southwest back bean patty glazed with kalbi (Korean BBQ sauce); topped with pepper jack cheese, poblano chilli peppers, avocado, creole mustard and crispy onions.