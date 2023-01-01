Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$8.50
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers.
Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
JACO Juice and Taco image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS

JACO Juice and Taco

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUESADILLA$9.75
Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
More about JACO Juice and Taco
Item pic

TACOS

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$8.50
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$16.00
More about Mi Casa
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Quesadilla$9.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bell Peppers, Black Beans and Corn in a Flour Tortilla with Pico de Gallo and Guacamole (V)
More about Tryst Coffeehouse
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Veggie$12.95
More about Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW
The Pub & The People image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Pub & The People

1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$13.00
More about The Pub & The People
Consumer pic

 

Maria's Kitchen

1401 Okie Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Sautéed zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers and onion. Has Sour cream, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde on the side
More about Maria's Kitchen
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Veggie Quesadilla-$10.00
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | - ****Please Select The Menu You Want*

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
Vegan Veggie Quesadilla$12.50
Mushrooms, vegan cheese, vegetables and stuff lol ...ok....other vegetables alright? No faux meat
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | - ****Please Select The Menu You Want*

