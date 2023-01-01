Veggie quesadillas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.50
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers.
Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
SMOOTHIES • TACOS
JACO Juice and Taco
1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$9.75
Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.50
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Tryst Coffeehouse
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bell Peppers, Black Beans and Corn in a Flour Tortilla with Pico de Gallo and Guacamole (V)
Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Quesadilla Veggie
|$12.95
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Pub & The People
1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$13.00
Maria's Kitchen
1401 Okie Street Northeast, Washington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.00
Sautéed zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers and onion. Has Sour cream, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde on the side
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Kids Veggie Quesadilla-
|$10.00
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | - ****Please Select The Menu You Want*
703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Vegan Veggie Quesadilla
|$12.50
Mushrooms, vegan cheese, vegetables and stuff lol ...ok....other vegetables alright? No faux meat