Veggie rolls in Washington

Pho Deli image

 

Pho Deli

2628 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
N10. Veggie Pho$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
N7. Chicken Pho$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
More about Pho Deli
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls$7.00
Filled with shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, vermicelli noodles with sweet carrot dip.
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
A4. Veggie Spring rolls/ Eggrolls w/ Tofu (3 rolls)$6.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, fried tofu, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
A2. Veggie Summer Rolls w/ Tofu (2 rolls)$6.00
Rice papers, vermicelli, fried tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
More about Pho Viet USA
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
A3. Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
N10. Veggie Pho$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$12.00
9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)
More about Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

Map

