Veggie rolls in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Pho Deli
2628 11th St NW, Washington
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
|N7. Chicken Pho
|$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls
|$7.00
Filled with shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, vermicelli noodles with sweet carrot dip.
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA
333 H Street NE, Washington
|A4. Veggie Spring rolls/ Eggrolls w/ Tofu (3 rolls)
|$6.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, fried tofu, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
|A2. Veggie Summer Rolls w/ Tofu (2 rolls)
|$6.00
Rice papers, vermicelli, fried tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave
3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington
|A3. Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$12.00
9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)