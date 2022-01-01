Veggie salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve veggie salad
Chloe
1331 4th Street SE, Washington
|Quinoa, Garbanzo & Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad
|$10.00
baby arugula, parmesan, chopped egg, sherry-mustard vinaigrette
As You Are.
500 8th Street SE, Washington
|Chopped Veggie Salad
|$14.00
Kale, brussels, red cabbage, cauliflower, proccoli, sprouts. Served with green goddess dressing.
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Garden Vegetable & Butter Bean Salad
|$20.00
broccolini, green bean, cauliflower, roasted tomatoes, country croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Garden Veggie Salad (v, gf)
|$7.50
Spinach, cauliflower, broccoli, tomatoes, dried cherries, carrot, chickpeas, feta, italian vinaigrette.