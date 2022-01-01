Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve veggie salad

Chloe image

 

Chloe

1331 4th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa, Garbanzo & Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad$10.00
baby arugula, parmesan, chopped egg, sherry-mustard vinaigrette
More about Chloe
Banner pic

 

As You Are.

500 8th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Veggie Salad$14.00
Kale, brussels, red cabbage, cauliflower, proccoli, sprouts. Served with green goddess dressing.
More about As You Are.
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Vegetable & Butter Bean Salad$20.00
broccolini, green bean, cauliflower, roasted tomatoes, country croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette
More about Yardbird
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Veggie Salad (v, gf)$7.50
Spinach, cauliflower, broccoli, tomatoes, dried cherries, carrot, chickpeas, feta, italian vinaigrette.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Doi Moi image

 

Doi Moi

1800 14th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Pickled Vegetable Salad$14.50
5 marinated and chilled tail on shrimp, melody of pickled & spiced vegetables, watermelon radish, fresh herbs, Thai basil yogurt, finished with toasted peanuts
More about Doi Moi

