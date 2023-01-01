Veggie tacos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Veggie Taco
|$3.75
Rice, beans, cheese, corn and peppers (red and green peppers) mix.
More about Taqueria Las Gemelas
Taqueria Las Gemelas
1280 4th Street NE, Washington
|Taco Of the Month - Crispy Baja Veggie
|$3.75
crispy smoked celery root, chipotle mayo, cabbage, pickled red onion, salsa peligrosa
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Veggie Taco
|$3.75
Rice, beans, cheese, corn and peppers (red and green peppers) mix.
More about Maria's Kitchen
Maria's Kitchen
1401 Okie Street Northeast, Washington
|Veggie Tacos
|$4.00
Sauteed zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, lime, salsa roja or salsa verde, served on fresh corn tortillas