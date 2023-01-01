Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Taco$3.75
Rice, beans, cheese, corn and peppers (red and green peppers) mix.
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Las Gemelas

1280 4th Street NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Of the Month - Crispy Baja Veggie$3.75
crispy smoked celery root, chipotle mayo, cabbage, pickled red onion, salsa peligrosa
More about Taqueria Las Gemelas
Item pic

TACOS

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Taco$3.75
Rice, beans, cheese, corn and peppers (red and green peppers) mix.
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Taco$17.00
More about Mi Casa
Consumer pic

 

Maria's Kitchen

1401 Okie Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Tacos$4.00
Sauteed zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, lime, salsa roja or salsa verde, served on fresh corn tortillas
More about Maria's Kitchen
Moreland's Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moreland's Tavern

5501 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tacos (2) (v)$10.00
carrot, red onion, mushroom, romaine, chipotle aioli
More about Moreland's Tavern

