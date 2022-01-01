Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve vermicelli

Banana Blossom Bistro image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Banana Blossom Bistro

1309 5th Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vermicelli - Tofu + W. Mushroom (V)$15.00
Vermicelli noodles topped with fried tofu and sautéed mushrooms. Served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with “House Saigon” sauce.
Allergens: soy and peanuts
Vermicelli - Lemongrass Shrimp$16.00
Vermicelli noodles topped with lemongrass shrimp and served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with “Nuoc Cham” sauce | Gluten-Free |
Allergens: soy, fish (anchovy extract) and peanuts.
More about Banana Blossom Bistro
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken on Vermicelli$15.95
Grilled marinated chicken thigh, shredded vegetables, peanut, cilantro, onion served over rice vermicelli.
L Grilled Chicken on Vermicelli Bowl$12.95
Grilled marinated chicken thigh, shredded vegetables, peanut, cilantro, onion served over rice vermicelli.
More about Banana Leaves
Thai Vermicelli Noodles image

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Vermicelli Noodles$18.00
Thai thin rice noodles,
coconut milk, peanuts,
ground chicken, ground
shrimp, red onions, garlic,
tempura vegetable, chili
powder. Medium spicy
More about Baan Siam
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Sprig and Sprout

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (8736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.25
Chilled rice noodles serve as the base for this crisp, fresh salad of basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers and peanuts served with our signature Sprig and Sprout sauce.
Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.75
Chilled rice noodles, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peanuts and Sprig and Sprout sauce (traditional nuoc cham). Pro tip: order it w/eggrolls and pork belly to eat it the Viet way.
Combo Vermicelli$15.25
Our most popular combination! Char grilled Lemongrass Chicken, and one crispy Pork&Chicken eggroll over chilled rice noodles, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peanuts and Sprig and Sprout sauce (traditional nuoc cham).
More about Sprig and Sprout
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
DN19. Vermicelli Combo with 1 spring roll$14.50
Vermicelli served with one veggie eggroll, grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce
DN16. Fried Shrimp Vermicelli$15.50
DN20. Shrimps Vermicelli$15.50
Vermicelli served with stir-fried shrimps, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanuts, dried shallots, fish sauce
More about Pho Viet USA

