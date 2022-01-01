Vermicelli in Washington
Banana Blossom Bistro
1309 5th Street NE, Washington
|Vermicelli - Tofu + W. Mushroom (V)
|$15.00
Vermicelli noodles topped with fried tofu and sautéed mushrooms. Served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with “House Saigon” sauce.
Allergens: soy and peanuts
|Vermicelli - Lemongrass Shrimp
|$16.00
Vermicelli noodles topped with lemongrass shrimp and served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with “Nuoc Cham” sauce | Gluten-Free |
Allergens: soy, fish (anchovy extract) and peanuts.
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken on Vermicelli
|$15.95
Grilled marinated chicken thigh, shredded vegetables, peanut, cilantro, onion served over rice vermicelli.
|L Grilled Chicken on Vermicelli Bowl
|$12.95
Grilled marinated chicken thigh, shredded vegetables, peanut, cilantro, onion served over rice vermicelli.
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Thai Vermicelli Noodles
|$18.00
Thai thin rice noodles,
coconut milk, peanuts,
ground chicken, ground
shrimp, red onions, garlic,
tempura vegetable, chili
powder. Medium spicy
Sprig and Sprout
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.25
Chilled rice noodles serve as the base for this crisp, fresh salad of basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers and peanuts served with our signature Sprig and Sprout sauce.
|Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.75
Chilled rice noodles, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peanuts and Sprig and Sprout sauce (traditional nuoc cham). Pro tip: order it w/eggrolls and pork belly to eat it the Viet way.
|Combo Vermicelli
|$15.25
Our most popular combination! Char grilled Lemongrass Chicken, and one crispy Pork&Chicken eggroll over chilled rice noodles, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peanuts and Sprig and Sprout sauce (traditional nuoc cham).
Pho Viet USA
333 H Street NE, Washington
|DN19. Vermicelli Combo with 1 spring roll
|$14.50
Vermicelli served with one veggie eggroll, grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce
|DN16. Fried Shrimp Vermicelli
|$15.50
|DN20. Shrimps Vermicelli
|$15.50
Vermicelli served with stir-fried shrimps, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanuts, dried shallots, fish sauce