Vietnamese coffee in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
2 Florida Ave NE, Washington
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$7.00
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Iced Vietnamese Coffee
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.25
GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar
1730 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Salted Caramel Vietnamese Coffee
|$3.75
Cold-Brew Coffee, Sweetened with Condensed Milk and Salted Caramel.
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$3.75
Cold-Brew Coffee, Sweetened with Condensed Milk and a Hint of Vanilla.
Pho Viet USA
333 H Street NE, Washington
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$5.00