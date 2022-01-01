Waffles in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve waffles
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Chicken & Waffle
|$18.95
Golden fried chicken breast, crispy Belgium waffle, maple syrup & butter.
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Chicken & Waffles
|$36.00
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-
Succotash PRIME
915 F St NW, Washington
|Chicken & Waffles
|$26.00
Legs & Thighs, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Pickled Okra Aged Manchego
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Art and Soul
415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Buttermilk Chicken & Waffles
|$24.00
buttermilk brined boneless chicken thighs, spicy maple glaze
All Day by Kramers
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington
|All Day Burger
|$15.00
2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Roy Boys
2108 8th St NW, Washington
|CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
|$4.00
Marinated Grill Steak, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special Sauces on the side
|Wings
|$12.00
Your Choice Of Buffalo, Mango BBQ Or Nashville Hot Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch
|BIRRIA TACO N CONSOME
|$5.00
Rita's special Shredded Beef, Onions, Cilantro with side of Consome
EMMY SQUARED
1924 8th Street, NW, WASHINGTON
|Waffle Fries
|$7.49
seasoned waffle fries