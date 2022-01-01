Waffles in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve waffles

Chicken & Waffle image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffle$18.95
Golden fried chicken breast, crispy Belgium waffle, maple syrup & butter.
More about Ben's Next Door
Chicken & Waffles image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$36.00
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-
More about Yardbird
Banner pic

 

Succotash PRIME

915 F St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$26.00
Legs & Thighs, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Pickled Okra Aged Manchego
More about Succotash PRIME
Art and Soul image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Art and Soul

415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington

Avg 3.9 (2656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buttermilk Chicken & Waffles$24.00
buttermilk brined boneless chicken thighs, spicy maple glaze
More about Art and Soul
All Day by Kramers image

 

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
All Day Burger$15.00
2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce
Avocado Toast$14.00
poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)
Crispy Chicken$14.00
fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles
More about All Day by Kramers
Roy Boys image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Roy Boys

2108 8th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (3084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$4.00
Marinated Grill Steak, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special Sauces on the side
Wings$12.00
Your Choice Of Buffalo, Mango BBQ Or Nashville Hot Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch
BIRRIA TACO N CONSOME$5.00
Rita's special Shredded Beef, Onions, Cilantro with side of Consome
More about Roy Boys
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

1924 8th Street, NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$7.49
seasoned waffle fries
More about EMMY SQUARED
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

1300 4th St SE, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$7.49
seasoned waffle fries
More about EMMY SQUARED
Seasoned Waffle Fries image

 

Magpie and the Tiger

828 Upshur St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasoned Waffle Fries$3.99
Seasoned Waffle Fries, what more can you say?
More about Magpie and the Tiger

