Walnut salad in Washington

Po Boy Jim - H Street
Po Boy Jim - H Street
709 H St NE, Washington
|Pear Walnut Salad
|$10.00
A vibrant salad of fresh greens that is elevated with the bold aroma and flavors of charred pear slices, toasted walnuts and rich bleu cheese.
Tabla
3227 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Eggplant-Walnut Salad
|$12.00
roasted eggplant and red peppers with rich dressing of walnut, fresh herbs, and svanuri salt
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza - Friendship Heights
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|LG. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
|$11.50
|SM. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
|$6.00
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|Warm Walnut Potato Salad w/ Condensed Milk
|$4.00