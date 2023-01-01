Walnut salad in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim - H Street

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pear Walnut Salad$10.00
A vibrant salad of fresh greens that is elevated with the bold aroma and flavors of charred pear slices, toasted walnuts and rich bleu cheese.
More about Po Boy Jim - H Street
Item pic

 

Tabla

3227 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant-Walnut Salad$12.00
roasted eggplant and red peppers with rich dressing of walnut, fresh herbs, and svanuri salt
More about Tabla
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza - Friendship Heights

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LG. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette$11.50
SM. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette$6.00
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza - Friendship Heights
CHIKO - Dupont image

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Warm Walnut Potato Salad w/ Condensed Milk$4.00
More about CHIKO - Dupont
CHIKO - Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Walnut Potato Salad w/ Condensed Milk$4.00
GF Warm Walnut Potato Salad w/ Condensed Milk$4.00
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill

