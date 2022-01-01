Whoopie pies in Washington
Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$5.95
Pumpkin spiced whoopie pie filled with homemade marshmallow buttercream
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Dupont
1303 19th Street NW, Washington
|Whoopie Pie (Red Velvet)
|$3.95
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Oatmeal Whoopie Pie
|$4.99
Vanilla buttercream sandwiched between two yummy oatmeal pies. From local bakery "Little Miss Whoopie"!
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$5.50
PUMPKIN season is back! 2 pumpkin pies with a vanilla buttercream filling from local bakery Lil Miss Whoopie.
|Coconut Chocolate Whoopie Pie
|$4.99
Coconut buttercream sandwiched between two yummy chocolate pies. From local bakery "Lil Miss Whoopie"!
Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$7.00
A Cake-like Red Velvet Cookie with a creamy, Cream Cheese Frosting center.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Georgetown
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.00
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$5.95
Pumpkin spiced whoopie pie filled with homemade marshmallow buttercream