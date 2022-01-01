Wonton soup in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve wonton soup
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Egg Drop with Wonton Soup
|$4.50
|Wonton Soup
|$3.50
More about Bangkok Joe's
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Bamee Wonton Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Minced chicken, wonton dumplings, fresh wonton noodles, bean sprouts with chicken consommé, fried garlic and scallions
More about Mochica Express & Chifa DC
Mochica Express & Chifa DC
919 18th Street Northwest, Washington
|WONTON SOUP
|$8.00
Pork Wonton in a chicken-base soup, Scallions, Sesame oil
More about Mr.Chens
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup
|$15.88
|Large Wonton Soup
|$8.98
|Small Wonton Soup
|$5.98
More about Banana Leaves
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Wonton Soup
|$5.95
Steamed chicken wonton in clear broth, sprinkle with fried garlic, onion and pepper.
|Malaysia Wonton Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Thin egg noodles,chicken wonton, bok choy and onions served in clear chicken broth