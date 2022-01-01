Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve wonton soup

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Drop with Wonton Soup$4.50
Wonton Soup$3.50
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Bamee Wonton Noodle Soup$16.00
Minced chicken, wonton dumplings, fresh wonton noodles, bean sprouts with chicken consommé, fried garlic and scallions
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

 

Mochica Express & Chifa DC

919 18th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WONTON SOUP$8.00
Pork Wonton in a chicken-base soup, Scallions, Sesame oil
More about Mochica Express & Chifa DC
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup$15.88
Large Wonton Soup$8.98
Small Wonton Soup$5.98
More about Mr.Chens
Banana Leaves image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Wonton Soup$5.95
Steamed chicken wonton in clear broth, sprinkle with fried garlic, onion and pepper.
Malaysia Wonton Noodle Soup$12.95
Thin egg noodles,chicken wonton, bok choy and onions served in clear chicken broth
More about Banana Leaves

