Wontons in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve wontons

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Drop with Wonton Soup$4.50
Hot & Sour Wonton 酸辣云吞$9.95
Ma La Wonton (6)$9.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Bamee Wonton$9.99
Minced chicken, shrimp/chicken wonton dumplings, fresh wonton noodles, bean sprouts with chicken consommé, fried garlic and scallions
Side Wontons$2.50
Bamee Wonton Noodle Soup$16.00
Minced chicken, wonton dumplings, fresh wonton noodles, bean sprouts with chicken consommé, fried garlic and scallions
More about Bangkok Joe's
Szechuan Chili Wontons image

 

China Chilcano

418 7th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Szechuan Chili Wontons$12.00
Shrimp and pork dumpling, Szechuan chili oil, fermented black beans
More about China Chilcano
Item pic

 

Mochica Express & Chifa DC

919 18th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WONTON SOUP$8.00
Pork Wonton in a chicken-base soup, Scallions, Sesame oil
KAM LU WANTAN (PORK & WONTON)$13.00
Pork and Chicken Sweet & Sour, Pork Wontons, Tamarind Sauce, Red Pepper, Snow Peas, Sesame seed (Contains Gluten)
More about Mochica Express & Chifa DC
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup$15.88
Fried Wontons$7.98
Spicy Wontons$8.98
More about Mr.Chens
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Wonton Soup$5.95
Steamed chicken wonton in clear broth, sprinkle with fried garlic, onion and pepper.
Spicy Chicken Wonton (6 PCS)$7.95
Crispy Shrimp Wonton (5 PCS)$8.95
Crispy wonton skin filled with chopped shrimp and served with home made sweet and sour sauce.
More about Banana Leaves
Bar Chinois image

DIM SUM

Bar Chinois

455 Eye St, Washington

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Chili Wonton$10.00
pork & shrimp wontons, spicy garlic chili-oil, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, balsamic soy vinaigrette
More about Bar Chinois
Doi Moi image

 

Doi Moi

1800 14th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Wontons$10.50
Steamed wontons filled with pork, lemongrass chili paste, and oyster sauce served in pho broth, finished with cilantro and sprouts
More about Doi Moi

