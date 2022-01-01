Wontons in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve wontons
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Egg Drop with Wonton Soup
|$4.50
|Hot & Sour Wonton 酸辣云吞
|$9.95
|Ma La Wonton (6)
|$9.95
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Bamee Wonton
|$9.99
Minced chicken, shrimp/chicken wonton dumplings, fresh wonton noodles, bean sprouts with chicken consommé, fried garlic and scallions
|Side Wontons
|$2.50
|Bamee Wonton Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Minced chicken, wonton dumplings, fresh wonton noodles, bean sprouts with chicken consommé, fried garlic and scallions
China Chilcano
418 7th St NW, Washington
|Szechuan Chili Wontons
|$12.00
Shrimp and pork dumpling, Szechuan chili oil, fermented black beans
Mochica Express & Chifa DC
919 18th Street Northwest, Washington
|WONTON SOUP
|$8.00
Pork Wonton in a chicken-base soup, Scallions, Sesame oil
|KAM LU WANTAN (PORK & WONTON)
|$13.00
Pork and Chicken Sweet & Sour, Pork Wontons, Tamarind Sauce, Red Pepper, Snow Peas, Sesame seed (Contains Gluten)
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup
|$15.88
|Fried Wontons
|$7.98
|Spicy Wontons
|$8.98
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Wonton Soup
|$5.95
Steamed chicken wonton in clear broth, sprinkle with fried garlic, onion and pepper.
|Spicy Chicken Wonton (6 PCS)
|$7.95
|Crispy Shrimp Wonton (5 PCS)
|$8.95
Crispy wonton skin filled with chopped shrimp and served with home made sweet and sour sauce.
DIM SUM
Bar Chinois
455 Eye St, Washington
|Red Chili Wonton
|$10.00
pork & shrimp wontons, spicy garlic chili-oil, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, balsamic soy vinaigrette