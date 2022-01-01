Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve yakisoba

Perry's

1811 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba$11.00
soba noodles stir-fried cabbage, mushroom, carrots, onion, yakisoba sauce, beni shoga
Hatoba image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Hatoba

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yakisoba$15.00
Nishiyama Noodles, Pork belly, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Onions, Shoyu Tare, Topped with AO-Nori & Pickled Ginger.
SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH

2321 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Combination (Beef, Chicken, Pork) Yakisoba$25.00
Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)
Koji Cured Chicken Yakisoba$19.00
Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)
Sugar Cured Kurobuta Pork Belly Yakisoba$18.00
Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)
