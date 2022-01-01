Yakisoba in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve yakisoba
Perry's
1811 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington
|Yakisoba
|$11.00
soba noodles stir-fried cabbage, mushroom, carrots, onion, yakisoba sauce, beni shoga
RAMEN • NOODLES
Hatoba
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Yakisoba
|$15.00
Nishiyama Noodles, Pork belly, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Onions, Shoyu Tare, Topped with AO-Nori & Pickled Ginger.
SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH
2321 18th Street NW, Washington
|Combination (Beef, Chicken, Pork) Yakisoba
|$25.00
Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)
|Koji Cured Chicken Yakisoba
|$19.00
Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)
|Sugar Cured Kurobuta Pork Belly Yakisoba
|$18.00
Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)