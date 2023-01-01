Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt parfait Blueberry$7.29
Yogurt parfait Peach$7.29
Yogurt parfait Strawberry$7.29
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Booeymonger - Friendship Heights

5252 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt Parfait$4.25
More about Booeymonger - Friendship Heights
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Individual Yogurt Parfaits$6.50
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Item pic

 

Brock & Co - Finnegan

901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Berry, Yogurt, and Granola Parfait$3.45
More about Brock & Co - Finnegan
Item pic

 

Tryst Coffeehouse

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Yogurt Parfait$8.00
yogurt, honey, granola, fresh berries. (V)
More about Tryst Coffeehouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt parfait Blueberry$7.29
Yogurt parfait Peach$7.29
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$3.99
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt parfait Blueberry$7.29
Yogurt parfait Peach$7.29
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

All Day by Kramers - Dupont Circle

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$10.00
fresh fruit, granola, toast (v/gf)
More about All Day by Kramers - Dupont Circle
Parfait image

 

High Road Cycling & Café - 3210 Grace St NW

3210 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parfait w Local Granola & Yogurt$9.00
gluten-free granola, local yogurt, fresh fruit, honey, chia seeds, and candied walnuts
More about High Road Cycling & Café - 3210 Grace St NW

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Cappuccino

Fish Salad

Steak Frites

Sticky Buns

Tomato Basil Soup

Vegetable Soup

Coconut Soup

Banana Cream Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (451 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (152 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (605 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1600 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (664 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston