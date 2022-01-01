Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
The Dabney
122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Trade Secrets
|$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
|Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
|Dabnog
|$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
|Bagel & Lox
|$14.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Residents Cafe & Bar
1306 18th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
|Basque Cheseecake
|$11.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
|Turkish Eggs
|$14.00
Grilled Pita | Farm Eggs | Garlic Labneh | House Pickles | Feta Cheese | Garden Herbs
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mashed Potatoes
|$10.00
fresh chives
|Deviled Eggs GF
|$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
Swahili Village - DC
1990 M St. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pili Pili Extra
|$1.00
|Kuku Curry
|$28.00
|Chapati
|$7.00
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|$25 Lunch
|$25.00
Available Monday-Sunday
11 am-3 pm.
|Impossible Burger
|$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,
sriracha thousand Island
|Classic Caesar
|$12.00
parmesan, croutons
Tiger Fork
922 N St (rear) NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mantou Buns
|$14.00
Soy braised pork shoulder, mango, hoisin
|Char Siu Plate
|$20.00
Chinese BBQ glazed pork shoulder, pickled chow chow, ginger scallion sauce, steamed rice
|Eggplant Mapo Tofu
|$16.00
Eggplant mapo sauce, tofu, scallion, served with side of rice
*vegan
*Spicy
Pisco
1823 L STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Popular items
|CEVICHE TRADICIONAL
|$11.25
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
High Road Cycling & Café
3210 Grace St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Parfait
|$8.00
gluten-free granola, local yogurt, fresh fruit, honey, chia seeds, and candied walnuts
|Almond Butter Toast
|$10.00
brioche, almond butter, fresh fruit, and cocoa nibs
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$13.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens