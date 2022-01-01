Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

The Dabney image

 

The Dabney

122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

Avg 5 (17431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trade Secrets$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
Dabnog$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
More about The Dabney
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smashed Avocado Toast$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
Bagel & Lox$14.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
More about Emissary
Residents Cafe & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smashed Avocado Toast$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
Basque Cheseecake$11.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
Turkish Eggs$14.00
Grilled Pita | Farm Eggs | Garlic Labneh | House Pickles | Feta Cheese | Garden Herbs
More about Residents Cafe & Bar
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Cobb Salad$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
fresh chives
Deviled Eggs GF$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
Mac & Cheese$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
More about Yardbird
Swahili Village - DC image

 

Swahili Village - DC

1990 M St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pili Pili Extra$1.00
Kuku Curry$28.00
Chapati$7.00
More about Swahili Village - DC
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
$25 Lunch$25.00
Available Monday-Sunday
11 am-3 pm.
Impossible Burger$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,
sriracha thousand Island
Classic Caesar$12.00
parmesan, croutons
More about Chef Geoff's
Tiger Fork image

 

Tiger Fork

922 N St (rear) NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mantou Buns$14.00
Soy braised pork shoulder, mango, hoisin
Char Siu Plate$20.00
Chinese BBQ glazed pork shoulder, pickled chow chow, ginger scallion sauce, steamed rice
Eggplant Mapo Tofu$16.00
Eggplant mapo sauce, tofu, scallion, served with side of rice
*vegan
*Spicy
More about Tiger Fork
Pisco image

 

Pisco

1823 L STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CEVICHE TRADICIONAL$11.25
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
More about Pisco
Restaurant banner

 

High Road Cycling & Café

3210 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parfait$8.00
gluten-free granola, local yogurt, fresh fruit, honey, chia seeds, and candied walnuts
Almond Butter Toast$10.00
brioche, almond butter, fresh fruit, and cocoa nibs
Smashed Avocado Toast$13.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
More about High Road Cycling & Café

