Downtown breakfast spots you'll love

The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Turkey BLAT
|$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Sweet Leaf -
1152 15th Street NW, Washington
|Spicy Avocado
|$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
|Turkey + Apple
|$12.09
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Immigrant Food
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Mint Limonana
|$6.00
Inspired by immigrants from the Middle East, this is the most refreshing drink you can imagine! Think: fresh mint, lemons, and honey. No added sugars!
|Persian Plants & Peas
|$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
|Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl
|$15.00
In honor of Madam VP Kamala Harris, Jamaica and India join with coconut-milk curried chicken stew, chickpeas, potatoes, pineapples, plantains & a hint of spicy peppers, served over turmeric rice and baby spinach. Not available in a vegetarian option.