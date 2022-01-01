Downtown breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown

The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Cobb Salad$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Sweet Leaf - image

 

Sweet Leaf -

1152 15th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Avocado$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
Turkey + Apple$12.09
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
More about Sweet Leaf -
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Immigrant Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mint Limonana$6.00
Inspired by immigrants from the Middle East, this is the most refreshing drink you can imagine! Think: fresh mint, lemons, and honey. No added sugars!
Persian Plants & Peas$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl$15.00
In honor of Madam VP Kamala Harris, Jamaica and India join with coconut-milk curried chicken stew, chickpeas, potatoes, pineapples, plantains & a hint of spicy peppers, served over turmeric rice and baby spinach. Not available in a vegetarian option.
More about Immigrant Food

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Salmon

Cookies

Cake

Chocolate Croissants

Chicken Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Pitas

Croissants

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston