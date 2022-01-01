Downtown cafés you'll love
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Emissary
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
|Bagel & Lox
|$14.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
More about The Green Bee Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Turkey BLAT
|$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about High Road Cycling & Café
High Road Cycling & Café
3210 Grace St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Parfait
|$8.00
gluten-free granola, local yogurt, fresh fruit, honey, chia seeds, and candied walnuts
|Almond Butter Toast
|$10.00
brioche, almond butter, fresh fruit, and cocoa nibs
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$13.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens