Downtown cafés you'll love

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smashed Avocado Toast$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
Bagel & Lox$14.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Cobb Salad$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Restaurant banner

 

High Road Cycling & Café

3210 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parfait$8.00
gluten-free granola, local yogurt, fresh fruit, honey, chia seeds, and candied walnuts
Almond Butter Toast$10.00
brioche, almond butter, fresh fruit, and cocoa nibs
Smashed Avocado Toast$13.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
