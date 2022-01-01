Downtown sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown

Sweet Leaf - image

 

Sweet Leaf -

1152 15th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Avocado$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
Turkey + Apple$12.09
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
More about Sweet Leaf -
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skin$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
More about Stan's Restaurant
Immigrant Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mint Limonana$6.00
Inspired by immigrants from the Middle East, this is the most refreshing drink you can imagine! Think: fresh mint, lemons, and honey. No added sugars!
Persian Plants & Peas$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl$15.00
In honor of Madam VP Kamala Harris, Jamaica and India join with coconut-milk curried chicken stew, chickpeas, potatoes, pineapples, plantains & a hint of spicy peppers, served over turmeric rice and baby spinach. Not available in a vegetarian option.
More about Immigrant Food

