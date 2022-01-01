Downtown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown
More about Sweet Leaf -
Sweet Leaf -
1152 15th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Avocado
|$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
|Turkey + Apple
|$12.09
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
More about Stan's Restaurant
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Potato Skin
|$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
|Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)
|$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
More about Immigrant Food
FRENCH FRIES
Immigrant Food
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mint Limonana
|$6.00
Inspired by immigrants from the Middle East, this is the most refreshing drink you can imagine! Think: fresh mint, lemons, and honey. No added sugars!
|Persian Plants & Peas
|$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
|Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl
|$15.00
In honor of Madam VP Kamala Harris, Jamaica and India join with coconut-milk curried chicken stew, chickpeas, potatoes, pineapples, plantains & a hint of spicy peppers, served over turmeric rice and baby spinach. Not available in a vegetarian option.