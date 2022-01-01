Downtown seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Downtown
More about Yardbird
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mashed Potatoes
|$10.00
fresh chives
|Deviled Eggs GF
|$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
|22oz. Ribeye
|$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
|Lobster Bisque
|$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
More about Stan's Restaurant
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Potato Skin
|$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
|Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)
|$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries