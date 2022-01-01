Apple salad in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve apple salad

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
