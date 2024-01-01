Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib & Eggplant Couscous Bowl$20.00
Braised short rib with a harissa-maple glaze, served on a bed of lentils and toasted couscous sautéed with roasted eggplant, sundried tomatoes, marinated charred kale, and sumac-roasted onions. Topped with parsley relish and pickled pomegranate seeds. (830 cal, Contains: Wheat)
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Item pic

 

Sfoglina - Downtown

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Beef Short Rib Agnolotti$30.00
Truffle Pesto
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Fin Fish
* Gluten-free option not available
More about Sfoglina - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Lentil Soup

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Tacos

Cake

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Lamb Kebabs

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (503 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (241 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston