Braised short ribs in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve braised short ribs
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Tatte Bakery - West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Braised Short Rib & Eggplant Couscous Bowl
|$20.00
Braised short rib with a harissa-maple glaze, served on a bed of lentils and toasted couscous sautéed with roasted eggplant, sundried tomatoes, marinated charred kale, and sumac-roasted onions. Topped with parsley relish and pickled pomegranate seeds. (830 cal, Contains: Wheat)