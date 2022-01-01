Burritos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve burritos
More about Emissary
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Avocado Egg Burrito
|$14.00
organic scrambled eggs, avocado, queso fresco, gluten free wrap
Adan's oaxacan salsa
More about The Green Bee Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Big Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, roasted vegetables, sausage & potatoes
Served with small fruit cup
More about Midtown Center DC
Midtown Center DC
1152 15th Street NW, Washington
|Sunrise Burrito
|$7.85
cage free eggs, ripe avocado, sausage, cotija cheese, pico-de-gallo, spicy cilantro-lime vinaigrette in a flour tortilla