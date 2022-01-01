Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve cheesecake

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$13.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Cheesecake$13.00
Seasonal Berry Coulis
Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Style Cheesecake$9.50
graham crust, blueberry sauce
