Cheesecake in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cheesecake
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Residents Cafe & Bar
1306 18th St NW, Washington
|Cheesecake
|$13.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Vanilla Cheesecake
|$13.00
Seasonal Berry Coulis
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg