Chocolate cake in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate cake

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake$21.00
Nutella frosting, Bourbon salted caramel, vanilla ice cream
More about Yardbird
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$14.00
Parsnip Espresso Mousse
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake$16.00
Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache
More about Sfoglina

