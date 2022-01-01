Chocolate cake in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake
|$21.00
Nutella frosting, Bourbon salted caramel, vanilla ice cream
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Chocolate Cake
|$14.00
Parsnip Espresso Mousse
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
